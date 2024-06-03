Criminal slapped with PSA; 3 properties of narcotic kingpin attached in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) A hardcore criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), while three properties of a narcotic kingpin were attached here on Monday, police said.

Kulbir Bhagat alias Rinku Kumar, a resident of Miran Sahib’s Langotian, has been booked under the PSA on the orders of the district magistrate, Jammu for his continuous involvement in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a threat to public peace and order, a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused did not mend his behaviour in refraining his involvement in criminal activities in spite of being booked in multiple FIR’s that were registered by various Police Stations of Sub Division R S Pura.

"The hardcore criminal was arrested by Police in a number of cases, but the substantive law was not enough to tame him down, and he continued with his criminal activities, thereby posing a great threat to the public at large. He was involved in such activities which were likely to disturb public order and tranquillity, particularly in R S Pura-Mran Sahib area of Jammu district", he said.

In another action, the spokesman said police freezed three properties, worth over Rs two crore, belonging to alleged drug kingpin Chirag Attri alias "Chetan" in Bishnah area of Jammu.

The properties were attached under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding several NDPS cases have been registered against Attri in the past and has been recently detained under PIT NDPS.

The freezed properties include a piece of land at village Chak Jaralan, a commercial structure at village Chak Chua and his personal vehicle.

The properties were prima facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances by him, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB