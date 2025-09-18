Criminal, wanted drug smuggler detained in Jammu-Samba belt

Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) In two separate incidents, police in Samba and Jammu districts detained a criminal and a drug smuggler for their continued involvement in criminal and narcotics-related cases, officials said on Thursday.

In the first incident, Alex Matoo, a criminal from the Samba district with a long history of theft, snatching, assault, and gang-related offences, was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in the district jail in Poonch, officials said.

The police submitted a detailed dossier along with supporting documents to the district magistrate of Samba, who issued the formal detention order, they added.

Accordingly, Matoo has been lodged in the district jail in Poonch after obtaining a formal detention order from the District Magistrate of Samba.

Multiple cases have been registered against him at four different police stations of Samba and Jammu districts, police said.

In the second incident, Chirag Attri, a habitual and notorious drug peddler from Jammu district, was booked by the police under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS Act).

He was lodged in the Udhampur district jail following a detention order issued by the divisional commissioner, Jammu, they said.

Multiple cases under the NDPS Act were registered against Attri, who was involved in promoting drug peddling and trade by supplying drugs to local youth of the area.

After being detained under the PIT-NDPS Act earlier in 2024, he resumed drug smuggling after his release and was recently arrested again, police said. Despite multiple FIRs against him, he was once again involved in promoting drug trafficking and trade by supplying drugs to local youth, they added.