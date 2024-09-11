Criminal wanted in murder case arrested in Delhi's Indraprastha Park

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a criminal, who was previously involved in 12 cases, including murder and attempt to murder, officials on Wednesday said.

The accused was identified as Yogesh (30), who is an active bad character of the Prasad Nagar Police Station, they said.

Yogesh was wanted in a case of murder in the Anand Parbat area where he along with his gang members killed one shopkeeper over a small issue that arose regarding demanding extra ice cubes, police said.

"We received information about Yogesh that he will be near Indraprastha Park close to outer ring road on Tuesday. A trap was laid and he was nabbed at around 11.30 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Yogesh was previously involved in 12 criminal cases, including two of murder, two of attempt to murder and attack on a police official with knife, extortion, robbery, hurt, assault, threatening, riot, arms act in Delhi. PTI BM AS AS