Criminal wanted in robbery, murder cases arrested after encounter in Delhi's Nand Nagri

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old criminal wanted in multiple robbery and murder cases was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Suhail alias Chikna alias Chappar, was nabbed late Wednesday night after he allegedly opened fire at a patrolling police team near District Park, A-Block, Nand Nagri, he said.

"Around 10:30 pm, a police team received a tip-off about Suhail's presence in the area. As they reached the northern side of District Park, opposite the Wazirabad Road flyover, they spotted a suspicious man and signalled him to stop for checking," a senior police officer said.

Sensing danger, the suspect opened fire at the police team, he added. The officers asked him to surrender. However, Suhail fired again, prompting police to retaliate in self-defence.

The accused suffered an injury on his right leg. The police team then overpowered and disarmed him. One pistol and two fired cartridges were recovered from the scene, the officer added.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS, along with provisions of the Arms Act, has been registered at Nand Nagri Police Station. Crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams were called for inspection, and the injured accused was taken to GTB Hospital.

"During interrogation, Suhail was found to be wanted in a robbery and murder case registered at Daryaganj Road Police Station and another robbery case at Jyoti Nagar Police Station. He was also previously involved in two other criminal cases of robbery and theft," the officer added.

Police said investigation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other criminal activities.