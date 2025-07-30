Criminal with over 50 cases held in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A 49-year-old man involved in more than 50 criminal cases, including murder and extortion, was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday.

Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Govind Puri in south Delhi, was apprehended near Select City Walk Mall in Saket following a tip-off, he said.

According to police, Sharma had been on the run in a case of motor vehicle theft registered at the Madhu Vihar Police Station. A court had declared him a proclaimed offender after he evaded arrest for a long time.

"Sharma is a habitual criminal with over 50 serious criminal involvements across Delhi and neighbouring states. His offences include murder, extortion, robbery, burglary, theft and possession of illegal arms," said the police officer.

Police said Sharma has been convicted in some cases of murder and extortion. Each time he was arrested in the past, he would assume a different identity to evade law enforcement, the officer said. PTI BM RHL