Criminal with Rs 25,000 bounty on him held after encounter in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on him was arrested after an encounter near Jainpur road under Partapur police station limits here, police said on Sunday.

The history-sheeter, who was injured after police shot him on the leg on Saturday night, was taken to Meerut district hospital for treatment, they said.

The accused Nadeem is son of Meharban, a resident of Gali number 10 in Samar Garden under the Lisari Gate police station limits here, police said.

According to Circle Officer Antariksh Jain, Rithani police outpost in-charge Pranjant Tyagi and his team were conducting a routine vehicle check near Sector 6 on Jainpur road on Saturday night, when they signalled a man on a white scooter to stop.

However, Nadeem tried to flee, prompting the police to chase him. When his scooter skidded and fell, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police. Police retaliated and shot him on the leg.

Circle Officer Jain said the police have recovered a country-made .315 bore pistol and cartridge from him, along with the scooter, which was stolen from Partapur area.

According to police, Nadeem was wanted in a violent incident that occurred on April 1 night, where he and associates allegedly stormed into the house of one Waris near Pudina Farm in Samar Garden.

The group reportedly assaulted Waris and family, threatened to kill them, fired gunshots injuring a man named Shaukeen, and damaged windows of the house.

A case was registered at Lisari Gate police station in this regard.

Police said Nadeem carried a reward of Rs 25,000 announced by the Meerut senior superintendent of police.

He is a known history-sheeter with a record under the Goonda Act, they added.