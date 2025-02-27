Criminal with Rs 50,000 bounty arrested after police encounter in Noida

Noida, Feb 26 (PTI) A man accused of robbery carrying a Rs 50,000 bounty was arrested on Wednesday evening following an encounter with police, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone III Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the Dadri police station was checking near the road leading to Basantpur Bangar. A person was seen coming on a motorcycle. The police signaled him to stop but he attempted to flee.

He said that Sonu alias Nizam fired a shot while fleeing and was later arrested. Sonu along with his eight companions had looted a truck loaded with iron sheets from the Eastern Peripheral Highway.

He has been absconding for the past three years and seven cases were registered against him. Some of his associates were arrested earlier, Sharma said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from him.