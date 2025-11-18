Criminals are seen limping in jail hours after committing crime in 'New UP': Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that "New Uttar Pradesh does not accept crime", and if any incident of loot or snatching takes place, the criminal is seen limping in jail within a few hours.

“This is the ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ that does not accept crime. The criminals are made to realise that if they commit any crime, they will have to pay for it,” Adityanath said.

“If any incident of loot or snatching takes place, in a few hours, the criminal is seen limping in jail,” the chief minister said in his address after inaugurating the upgraded Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) here.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also said that there was a demand to implement the commissionerate system of policing in the state for years.

“This demand was first raised in 1970, but the system could not be implemented then. However, we took this process forward in 2020. Till now, the commissionerate system has been implemented in seven districts. This is part of police modernisation,” Adityanath said.

He also said that since coming to power (in 2017), the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has taken the number of municipal corporations to 17, and made Noida and Greater Noida safe cities by linking them with the Integrated Command and Control Centre, besides installing more than 13 lakh CCTV cameras across the state.

He commended the six-storey modern RFSL facility built at a cost of Rs 72.78 crore, marking a major step in strengthening law enforcement.

Adityanath also claimed that the previous governments in the state attempted to abolish the PAC battalion, but his government strengthened it instead.

Alongside the SSF and the SDRF, three women's PAC battalions have been formed, which have been named after Veerangna Jhalkari Bai in Gorakhpur, Veerangna Uda Devi in Lucknow, and Veerangna Avanti Bai Lodhi in Budaun, the statement said.

Also, new PAC battalions have been established in five districts – Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli and Bijnor – and funds have been sanctioned to build modern police lines in 10 districts, the chief minister said.

“Due to insecurity, women's participation in the workforce was very low in Uttar Pradesh, below 13 per cent before 2017.

“Today, with significant improvements in law and order, more than 35 per cent of women in the state are employed, and are working without any fear or inconvenience,” Adityanath said.

“The days are over when victims wandered helplessly while criminals roamed free. Under its strict zero-tolerance policy, the state government has established a robust system for evidence collection and certification through modern forensic science labs, ensuring that no offender escapes accountability,” he added.

Adityanath also said that scientific investigation, strengthened by high-tech forensic facilities, has created a reliable mechanism where criminals cannot evade justice.

“Accurate, swift, and transparent investigations are now enabling victims to receive timely and hassle-free justice,” he said.

“Despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh had only four forensic labs before 2017. Today, the number has increased to 12, with six more under construction,” he said, adding that every commissionerate will soon have its own lab.

The government has also deployed two mobile forensic vans in each district to ensure quick evidence collection, Adityanath said.

He also said that before 2017, the absence of adequate forensic facilities often allowed criminals to walk free despite evidence collection.

“However, since the implementation of the three new criminal laws last July under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role of forensic labs has become even more crucial.

“Forensic investigation is now mandatory for crimes carrying a sentence of more than seven years. And Uttar Pradesh laid the groundwork for this transformation well in advance,” he said.

To create more jobs for the youth, the UP State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) has been established in Lucknow, which offers courses for lab technicians, field evidence collectors, and forensic experts, he said.

Adityanath also said that the upgraded forensic lab in Gorakhpur will serve as a game-changer for modern policing by ensuring faster, more accurate, and fully transparent investigations.

It will be among the select institutions capable of conducting all major forensic examinations, including ballistics, narcotics, serology, cyber forensics, DNA profiling, and document analysis, he said. PTI NAV ARI ARI