Criminals associated with Bambiha, Neeraj Bawania gangs held in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Three criminals associated with the Bambiha and Neeraj Bawania gangs have been arrested in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The arrests have led to solving a firing case which took place in Gurugram on January 14 where 24 rounds were fired, they said.

The arrested individuals -- Sunil Yadav alias Lala, Lalit alias Rahul, and Faheem alias Langda -- were linked to the attack in Gurugram's Ashok Vihar, where gunmen left slips bearing the name of the Bambiha gang. The investigation also led to the recovery of a stolen car, an officer said.

Acting on information, the team intercepted a stolen car in Saket, leading to Sunil Yadav's arrest, he added.

Further investigation resulted in the capture of Lalit and Faheem, both with criminal records. Faheem was found to have arranged a stolen motorcycle used in the Gurugram shooting.

The police revealed that Faheem has a history of working with organised crime groups and has been involved in multiple serious offenses. Lalit, who previously worked as a delivery agent, was linked to six criminal cases, including robbery and murder. Further interrogation is underway, said the officer. PTI BM NB NB