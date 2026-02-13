Criminals fleeing Bihar daily: Samrat

Patna, Feb 13 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday asserted that criminals were fleeing Bihar on a daily basis, maintaining that the rule of law prevailed in the state.

He was responding to allegations by RJD leaders that crime is on the rise in the state.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Choudhary said, "There is 'sushasan' (good governance) and rule of law in Bihar. Criminals are fleeing the state on a daily basis. We are continuously working to strengthen democracy here." He urged opposition parties to raise their concerns at "appropriate" forums, assuring that the government would address them.

"The opposition should raise issues within the assembly instead of speaking outside the House. The government will respond to their questions on the floor of the House," he said.

During a protest outside the legislative council amid the ongoing budget session, RJD leader Rabri Devi alleged that crimes, particularly against women, are occurring daily in the state.

"Crimes are happening every day in Bihar, especially against women. The government is not capable of stopping them," she claimed.

Senior RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui asked, "What is the difference between 'Ram Raj' (ideal governance) and 'Jungle Raj' (anarchy) then?"