Criminals haven't fled UP, they have been BJP-fied: Akhilesh

Kannauj/Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order, saying criminals have not fled Uttar Pradesh but have been "BJP-fied" in his rule.

The former UP chief minister highlighted the alleged incidents of a gang rape of a sanitation worker at Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the murder of a seer in Varanasi to slam the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "When the people of the BJP government say that the criminals have fled from the state, they are turning away from the truth. In fact, the criminals have not gone anywhere in the BJP government, they have been 'BJP-fied' (BJP-karan ho gaya hai)." He claimed that "all the bullies and criminals have the protection of the government" and alleged that the government discriminates at every level.

Citing the Ayodhya and Varanasi cases, the SP chief said, "These incidents are bringing out the truth of the dreaded gangs roaming fearlessly in Uttar Pradesh. Murders are taking place every day in the state. The criminals have no fear of the administration." He alleged that UP is at the top in the country in crimes against women. "But shamelessly, the BJP government keeps covering up its misdeeds," he said.

Earlier in his Lok Sabha constituency Kannauj, Yadav claimed the voters of UP will throw the BJP out of power in the 2027 assembly elections.

He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has ruined all facilities in the region and people are being "falsely" charged with cases.

"In the 2027 elections, the public will uproot the BJP. The party is set for a wipeout in the state," he asserted.

Questioning police encounters, Yadav remarked that the targets often suffer gunshot wounds in their legs, dubbing such incidents as "half encounters" and claiming they are "mostly fake".

On women's safety, he pointed to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), highlighting that UP has the highest number of unsafe women.

"Have encounters made our mothers and sisters safer?" he asked.

Regarding the FIR against SP's Bhadohi MLA Zahid Beg, Yadav claimed that the government's intentions are not clear, alleging that only Yadavs and Muslims are being targeted after the election loss.

He emphasised that Beg is an SP member and a Muslim, which he believes is the reason for the action against him.

On 'one nation, one election', Yadav said the BJP wants to implement this scheme to secure a "single donation", suggesting that it is a major conspiracy.

"They even want to outsource the Election Commission," he added.

Asked about saints and sages, Yadav said he has never commented on any religious figures and clarified that his remarks were aimed at the chief minister.

Yadav visited the family of four children who drowned in a pond in Samdhan, Kannauj district. He later met victims from the region affected by high-tension wires in the past two days and promised financial assistance from the party.