Criminals involved in 'love jihad' should get punishment as per Sharia: BJP MLA

Indore, May 29 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Usha Thakur on Thursday said criminals who violate law by indulging in 'love jihad' should have their eyes gouged out and hands chopped off.

Sharia, the traditional Islamic law, has a provision for such harsh punishments for such criminals, she said.

The term 'love jihad' is used by right-wing organisations to claim that Muslim men lure women of other religions and marry them in order to convert them to Islam.

Asked about alleged cases of love jihad in Indore and Bhopal, Thakur, a former state culture minister, told PTI Videos that those involved in these incidents "very maliciously" say they are doing 'sawab' (virtuous) work.

The ruling party MLA who represents Mhow in Indore district further said such criminals who act against humanity and morality should be punished as per the Sharia law.

"If these people are openly violating the anti-love jihad law, then according to Sharia, their eyes should be gouged out and their hands should be chopped off. I think there is a provision for such strict punishment in Sharia for thieves, characterless people and criminals who spoil the lives of other people," Thakur said.

"If such evil people are caught (by the police), they will not be spared. Their houses, property, everything will be confiscated and they will roam on the road as beggars. Only then they will stop doing such demonic acts," she said. PTI HWP MAS KRK