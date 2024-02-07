Criminals on record in Pune asked not to make and upload reels which glorify their acts

Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) More than 260 criminals on record were paraded at Pune Police Commissionerate on Tuesday and given warnings not to indulge in illegal activities and refrain from making online reels which can glorify their acts and publish them on social media platforms, said officials.

Advertisment

Gangsters Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaywal, Baba Bodke and Tipu Pathan, among others with criminal antecedents, queued up before the police commissioner office and were seen listening to instructions of senior police officials from the crime branch.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, after assuming charge last week, had said he will make a list of top 20 criminals from every police station where they are facing cases in order to keep them in check.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said it was a proactive and pre-emptive drive to ensure criminals on record are properly "counselled" and made to behave and act within parameters of law.

Advertisment

"They have been told that their dossiers have been updated and they have been asked to co-operate with officials. Their current activities and finger prints are being updated," said Kumar.

The IPS officer said the drive, under which they were asked to appear before the commissionerate, was to give them a message "loud and clear" that any violation of law will invite strict action.

"It should not be like they commit a crime and we take action. It should be proactive and not reactive. That was the thought behind today's exercise," he said.

He said criminals on record have been warned not to upload reels online which can glorify their illegal acts and activities. PTI SPK RSY