Criminals rob of family in Kolkata's Regent Park area

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) A family residing in the southern part of Kolkata's Tollygunge area was robbed of cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees inside their home by unidentified people, police said on Tuesday.

The robbery After incidents of dacoities in the city's Dumdum and Central Avenue area in the recent past.

The incident took place Monday evening when the miscreants followed the victim woman and somehow managed to get inside her home at Regent Park, police said.

Nobody has been identified nor arrested in connection with the crime, they said.

"The woman was looted by the criminals who pointed a knife at her. They looted all the jewellery which was at her residence. The jewellery were meant for a wedding scheduled at the residence next month," the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that there could be involvement of some people who were close to the family, he said.

"A couple of months back one of her relatives had asked for some loan which the victim woman had declined to give. We are also probing whether this loot was done as revenge or not," he added. PTI SCH NN