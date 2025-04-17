Criminals thriving under Mamata govt in Bengal: Union min Annapurna Devi

Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) Union minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent Murshidabad violence and alleged that criminals were thriving under her government.

She also alleged that such incidents were taking place in West Bengal under the protection of the state government.

"The Murshidabad incident is very sad and shameful. These incidents are happening under the protection of the state government. Hindus were forced to migrate from there," Devi said in Ranchi.

Three people were killed, several persons injured, and many properties were set ablaze during communal violence that took place during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in Murshidabad last week, prompting a heavy deployment of police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces in the Muslim-majority district.

Terming the protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act as unfortunate, she said the amendment Bill was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with a majority and everyone participated in the debates.

"A majority of Muslims are welcoming the decision. The West Bengal government is misleading and provoking them to target the Hindu community. Criminals are thriving under the Mamata Banerjee government. People are frightened," she said. PTI SAN SAN ACD