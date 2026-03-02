Criminals will be behind bars within a month of BJP govt in Bengal: Rajnat Singh

Howrah (WB), Mar 2 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that criminals in West Bengal would be "in jail or God knows where" within a month of a BJP government coming to power in the state.

He, however, said eliminating joblessness in Bengal, from where a significant number of people migrate for work to other states, would take around five to 10 years.

Singh was addressing a 'Parivartan Yatra' rally at Amta in Howrah district.

"Within a month of formation of a BJP government in Bengal, criminals will either be in jail, or God knows where," he said.

He added that a BJP government in Bengal would create jobs for the youth. "It will take us five to 10 years to eliminate the problem of joblessness here," Singh said.

The minister claimed that 7,000 companies have left the state since the TMC came to power in 2011.

He said that while on the one hand industries and youth were leaving the state in search of greener pastures, "the government here is openly inviting illegal immigrants." Singh asserted that the BJP will stop infiltration if it comes to power in the state.

"We will drive out every illegal immigrant from the state," he said, urging people to ensure double-engine government for the state, with the BJP in power in both Bengal and the Centre.

Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was dividing people in the state.

"The BJP does not engage in politics merely to form governments, but to reform society. The TMC, on the other hand, is dividing the people of the state," he said.

He asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "Why are those involved in crimes not punished in the state? You have run the government for 15 years. Why has poverty not been eradicated in West Bengal, and why do women not feel safe?" Accusing Banerjee of favouring criminals, Singh said, "Her affection is for the criminals, the corrupt, and people of a particular religion." He added that criminals now believe nothing will happen to them under her regime.

Singh claimed that according to NCRB records, the highest incidents of atrocities on women take place in Bengal.

"In Bengal, rule of law breakers prevail and not that of the law," he alleged.

Stating that the time for change in Bengal has come, he urged the people of the poll-bound state not to falter this time.

"The soil of Bengal is giving the clarion call that TMC's atrocities will not continue anymore in the state," he said.

He added that violence and fear of atrocities against women were widespread.

"If anyone dares to harm the womenfolk of the state, they will be taught a lesson by a BJP government," he said.

"Situation has turned so bad in the state that people are afraid, and women think twice before venturing out of their houses," Singh said.

Maintaining that corruption is prevalent in all parts of the state, he said, people are complaining about it.

"But the people are now confident that the Mamata Banerjee government is on its way out and the BJP is coming to power," he said.

Singh asserted that once a BJP government is formed in the state, Bengal will see unforeseen development and progress.

"People of Bengal want a real change where there will be good governance, development and security," he said.

Pointing to alleged atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Singh maintained that the whole country was ashamed of those.

"Lands belonging to backward people were forcibly taken, and women faced atrocities for months with no one to listen to their misery," he said.

Singh asked if those in power side with the perpetrators of crime, who will protect the exploited.

"Banerjee had questioned the exploited instead of standing by them," he said, pointing to incidents of atrocities against women in the state, including the infamous Park Street gangrape case in 2012.

Maintaining that the BJP's fight is not against any particular person, he said, "Our fight is against illegalities and corruption." PTI AMR MNB