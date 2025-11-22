Criminals will have to leave Bihar: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Nov 22 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday asserted that 'Sushasan' (good governance) will remain the focus of the NDA government in the state and criminals will have to leave it.

The Home portfolio of Bihar, which CM Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, was given on Friday to Choudhary, a BJP leader.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA government transformed Bihar from Jungle Raj to 'Sushasan'. I must say that maintaining Sushasan will remain the focus of the NDA government... And criminals will have to leave Bihar," Choudhary told reporters at the state BJP office here.

When asked whether Bihar will implement the 'Uttar Pradesh model' of policing or not, he replied, "Sushasan is already there in the state and it will continue. Bihar is not for criminals." Choudhary is expected to take charge of the Home department on Monday.

After the NDA's landslide win in the assembly polls, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a record 10th term here on Thursday.

Along with Kumar, 26 ministers took the oath of office: 14 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, eight from Janata Dal (United), two from Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). PTI PKD NN