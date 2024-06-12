Criminals won't be tolerated in Kerala police, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday gave a stringent warning to the police, saying his government would not tolerate criminals in the state force.

As many as 108 police officers were dismissed from service in the past eight years, the chief minister told the state assembly during discussions on the demand for grants of the Home Department. "The policy of this government is not to tolerate criminals in the Kerala police," he asserted.

The credibility of the force is tarnished when those who are supposed to ensure justice turn out to be criminals, he said.

The performance of the police as a disciplined force would be evaluated at several levels, he said. Therefore, it is even more important who the officers make friends with, he cautioned.

Strict instructions have been given to the police to exercise caution while taking part in parties and gatherings (arranged by individuals) and in taking photos with people, he said, indirectly referring to the recent controversy over a senior police officer seen feasting with a notorious goon at the latter's house.

Today, there has been a change in favour of the people in the attitude of the majority of officials in the force, but there is still a small section that is adamant not to change, he observed.

They are being found out and being gradually removed from the police force, Vijayan said, referring to the 108 personnel dismissed in the past eight years.

Only very few people in the force were had the wrong tendencies, he said, adding that the government encourages those who work with integrity in all possible ways. PTI LGK ANE