Crippling heatwave to persist in Jammu for next 7 days

Jammu: Intense heatwave conditions will continue in Jammu for the next seven days, the meteorological department here said on Tuesday.

Jammu on Monday recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained near normal at 25 degrees Celsius.

The region has been suffering from extreme heatwave conditions for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16.

"There will be no respite in heatwave or hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu Division during next seven days,” an advisory issued by the department said.

The advisory said a potential slight relief from May 30 to June 2 in most parts of the Kashmir division and some hilly areas of the Jammu division.

Another spell of heatwave is expected to return from June 3 to 5, it added.

In light of the persistent heatwave, the department has also urged residents to take precautions.

"People going to work should avoid being outdoors between 12 to 3 pm due to the high prevalence of harmful radiation. If necessary, they should carry water, cover their heads, and wear light-coloured clothing to mitigate the effects of the heatwave,” MeT official S C Sharma said.

Sharma said that elderly people are advised to remain indoors in cool environments and avoid strenuous activities during the day.

The Board of School Education has also adjusted school timings to protect children from the extreme heat, ensuring they attend school during cooler hours, he added.

"Temperatures in Jammu typically range from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius between May 15 and June 15. However, they may rise even higher in the coming days,” Sharma said.