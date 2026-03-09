Crisis of trust: Jai Ram Thakur on rumblings in Cong on Anurag Sharma's RS ticket

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday alleged that internal turmoil within the Congress indicated a “crisis of trust” in the Himachal Pradesh government despite the party enjoying a clear majority in the Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Thakur said several senior Congress leaders travelled to Delhi to stake claim for the Rajya Sabha seat, while many others were assured by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that their names were under consideration.

However, it later became clear that the chief minister had misled even his own colleagues and close associates, he said.

Thakur claimed that some leaders had even completed the formalities for filing nomination papers, including obtaining the required clearances, as they had been told they would receive the party ticket, but the situation changed at the last moment, leading to resentment within the Congress.

He also raised questions about the Congress Rajya Sabha nominee Anurag Sharma, who was described as an ordinary party worker. According to the affidavit filed during the nomination process, the candidate possesses assets worth crores and also holds contracts worth several crores under the present government, Thakur alleged.

He said even Congress leaders were questioning the description of Sharma as an “ordinary worker” if such enormous wealth is involved.

Referring to senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, Thakur said his public expression of anguish reflected the lack of respect and communication within the party. Sharma had himself stated that he always pursued politics with self-respect and was now paying the price for speaking the truth.

After the name of Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma was announced as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate, Anand Sharma on March 5 had said that “self-respect is very expensive and telling the truth has become a punishable political crime”.

Responding to questions on the issue earlier, Anand Sharma had said he was not aware of what led to the final decision and that those in authority had taken the call in their wisdom.

Anand Sharma was among the Congress leaders who had earlier raised their voice on party leadership issues as part of the G-23 group. The 23 Indian MPs had written a letter asking for stronger leadership.