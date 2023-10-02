Critical edition of Mahatma Gandhi's 'Poorna Swaraj' to hit stands on October 30

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) A new book, touted to be the first critical edition of "Poorna Swaraj: Constructive Programme: Its Meaning and Place", sets the backdrop for readers to understand Gandhi's thoughts on making an ideal society.

Advertisment

The book, authored by Mahatma Gandhi with a comprehensive contextual introduction by academic Dhananjay Rai, aims to open a window to his vision of attaining real and complete independence or 'swaraj' for India.

It is scheduled to be released on October 30. Today marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"There is a celebration of philosophy proper (Hind Swaraj/Swaraj) and the neglect of philosophy practical (Constructive Programme). It is to be stated categorically that philosophical proper is unattainable without philosophical practical -- both constitute Poorna Swaraj.

Advertisment

"In the absence of philosophical practical, philosophical proper remains a mere scholastic exercise since the former makes it an attainable ideal," writes Rai in the introduction of the book.

For the unversed, a small booklet, titled 'Constructive Programme: its meaning and place', which Gandhi wrote on the train from Sevagram to Bardoli, appealed to all Congressmen and others engaged in the freedom struggle to address as many as 18 issues.

These 18 programmes, which became Gandhi's framework for the new India he wished to see after Swaraj, include communal unity, removal of untouchability, prohibition, khadi, basic education, labour, adivasis and knowledge of health and hygiene.

Advertisment

"More than just a way to bring back the Constructive Programme’s importance, this book draws attention to eighteen programmes in the text for public discussion and action by showing its history, philosophical values and theoretical contribution have developed over time," read the book's description.

According to publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the amazingly relevant and thought-provoking, "Poorna Swaraj", is a must-read for students and scholars of history, social science, politics, and Gandhian studies.

"It is an invaluable companion for policymakers and general readers, this book is a treasure trove," they added.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is currently available for pre-order online. PTI MG SHD SHD