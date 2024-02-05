Criticise me, but action against corruption will continue: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of shielding the corrupt, and declared that action against corrupt leaders will continue and "those looting the nation will have to pay".

Responding to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said strong words were used against the government and much anger was expressed for taking action against the corrupt.

"You can criticise me as much as you want, but my fight against corruption will continue. Those who have looted the nation will have to pay back. I make this promise to the nation from this sacred House," the prime minister said.

With the opposition accusing the BJP government of using probe agencies to target political rivals, Modi asserted that probe agencies work independently and this is how the Constitution envisages them to function. It is for the courts to judge their action, he added.

"During their (Congress-led UPA) tenure, investigative agencies were only used for political purposes," Modi said.

The prime minister said he was surprised that opposition parties were glorifying those convicted for corruption and were out of jail on parole, an apparent reference to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

"I can understand you can have some consideration for those facing charges, but for those against whom charges have been proved, those who have been convicted, those who are facing action, those who have come out of jail... such persons are being glorified. What example do you want to set for future generations?" Modi asked.

The prime minister said that 10 years ago, the entire time of Parliament was spent on discussions on corruption and there used to be constant demands for action.

"There were reports of corruption from all corners. Now, when there is action against the corrupt, these people create ruckus in their support," he said as Congress and other opposition parties tried to raise the issue of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM president Hemant Soren arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Modi said his government has taken action against the corrupt and registered twice the number of cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) than what were registered earlier.

"During the tenure of the Congress, the ED confiscated properties of Rs 5,000 crore only. However, during our tenure, the ED has confiscated properties worth Rs 1 lakh crore. You will have to shell out the plundered money," the prime minister said.

Modi wondered what was the compulsion of the opposition that it was standing in support of the corrupt.

He said after his government assumed office, it has become difficult for middlemen to loot the poor. "We have understood the power of DBT, Jandhan account, Aadhaar, and mobile. We have transferred more than Rs 30 lakh crore directly into the accounts of the people," Modi said.

He said one prime minister from the Congress had famously said that the government sends Rs 100 to the people and only Rs 15 reaches them.