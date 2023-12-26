Criticism by Ajit Pawar shows my stand to side with Sharad Pawar was correct: NCP MP Kolhe

Pune, Dec 26 (PTI) NCP MP from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, Amol Kolhe, on Tuesday said criticism by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the rival faction of the party, shows that his stand to remain with Sharad Pawar was correct.

Advertisment

Kolhe met Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar at his residence in Pune a day ahead of launching a morcha on farmers' issues.

In a veiled attack, Ajit Pawar recently targeted Kolhe, a member of the Sharad Pawar camp, for "neglecting" the Shirur constituency.

The Deputy CM had also hinted at fielding a candidate from the Shirur seat in Pune district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

"I will ensure that the given candidate wins," he had told reporters.

Speaking to reporters, Kolhe said the 'aakrosh morcha' of farmers will start from the foothills of Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Wednesday. The foot march will culminate at the collector's office in Pune after covering 70 km distance.

"We will highlight farmers' demands including lifting the ban on onion export, farm loan waiver, regular power supply, low price of milk and other issues, "Kolhe told reporters.

Advertisment

He said he met Sharad Pawar to seek his guidance.

Queried about Ajit Pawar's criticism, Kolhe said it shows that his political stand (to remain loyal to Sharad Pawar) was correct.

"I come from a middle-class background and I feel proud that I am challenged by leaders of such stature. Dada (Ajit Pawar) was our leader and it is not appropriate for a small worker like me to give a counter-reaction. I respect him. If he has made some remarks given that our political stands are different, I will meet him," he said. PTI SPK NSK