Criticism should not be met with intolerance, says Minister Riyas

Kozhikode (Kerala) Oct 27 (PTI) Kerala Tourism and PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas on Sunday rubbished allegations raised against him by former independent MLA and CPI(M) fellow-traveller Karat Razak and said that development projects are undertaken based on merit.

Responding to allegations by Razak that he had neglected development in the Koduvally constituency, the minister stated that in a democratic system, everyone has the right to voice criticism including against those in ministerial positions.

"Anyone can make accusations, and criticism should not be met with intolerance," Riyas said.

In an indication of his severed ties with the CPI(M)-led LDF, Razak strongly criticised the Left party on Saturday, alleging it had failed to address his complaints and hinting at a possible alliance with dissident MLA P V Anvar.

Razak also alleged that PWD Minister Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, collaborated with local Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and CPI(M) leaders to sabotage key initiatives, including the Siraj Highway and underpass projects.

Riyas, however, clarified that the issue Razak referred to was not solely a Public Works Department project but also carried out with the assistance of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which pertains to multiple stakeholders.

"Decisions are made based on merit," he reiterated.

The minister pointed out that the LDF governments in 2016 and 2021 had initiated several development projects in Koduvally, irrespective of whether the constituency had a ruling or opposition MLA.

"Whether the MLA is from the ruling party or the opposition, the LDF's vision for development remains the same - to ensure what is deserved is delivered. That has been and continues to be the approach across all 140 constituencies in Kerala," Riyas added.

Once a local leader of IUML, Razak had switched to the LDF to contest as an independent candidate and won from Koduvally, a known-IUML bastion, in the 2016 Assembly polls.

In 2021, he was defeated by former minister and Muslim League leader M K Muneer. PTI ARM LGK KH