Criticism won't help, stand by people in distress: Bengal CM Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said instead of merely criticising the state’s relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by natural calamities in north Bengal, one should stand by those in distress.

Addressing an administrative meeting in Darjeeling Hills, Banerjee said the state government was undertaking reconstruction work on a war footing as several houses, health centres and administrative buildings were damaged in Mirik, parts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and other areas.

"Mere criticism (of the state's relief and rescue measures) won't help in mitigating the miseries of people. One should stand by the affected physically and extend help," she said, but did not name anyone.

The chief minister urged people to donate to the newly formed West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority and asked Power Minister Aroop Biswas to read out the account details.

"We are not begging for money, we will manage," she said in an apparent dig at the BJP-led Centre.

Banerjee had earlier claimed that the Centre had not released a single paisa to help the state cope with natural calamities in north Bengal.

The CM said relief kits were being distributed among the affected.

Pointing out that the state provides crop insurance money to farmers, she asked the district magistrates of the affected areas to prepare a report listing the details of losses and send it to the agriculture department.

Banerjee said the government has opened 46 new Sufal Bangla outlets for selling vegetables and perishable items at affordable prices.

"We have sent 500 quintals of potatoes to these outlets following the landslide and floods," she informed.

The CM said the state has spent Rs 7,000 crore for agriculture development in north Bengal. PTI SUS MNB