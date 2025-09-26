Critics of 'Gurupooja', 'Bharat Mata' are fake Sabarimala devotees: Kerala Guv

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took a swipe at the Left government in the state, saying those who criticise 'guru pooja' and 'Bharat Mata' are only "pretending to be Sabarimala devotees".

The Governor said that if these people do have such "sanctity", "principles" and "bhava" (emotions) in their minds, they should come out openly and say so.

"Why is this being done? Only for political convenience? Bharat Mata, guru pooja and all such things are not politically convenient for anybody. It is in our blood, thought and everything. We are not politically motivated," he said, while speaking at a Navaratri-related event here.

He said that all this was part of Indian culture and cannot be ignored.

The Governor said that when the 'guru pooja' -- washing the feet of teachers by students -- was opposed in the schools, some teachers and principals came to him regarding it.

"I wondered how this is happening, that too in a state which is culturally at the highest level? Kerala is culturally rich, but all these things are happening in this state," he contended.

The Governor also said that while speaking to a reporter recently, he had clearly stated that his thoughts have been given to him by the RSS.

"I also told him that if RSS speaks of building a nation and of society getting organised, what is wrong in it?" he said.

Arlekar also said that what is happening in the country is in the interest of the nation and we have to tell this to every household and family. PTI HMP KH ROH