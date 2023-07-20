Crocodile captured from pond in Aligarh

Aligarh: A fully grown crocodile was captured from a pond in the heart of the old city here on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Even though there were reports of a crocodile moving through the city's main drain earlier, there was no official confirmation for the same.

Residents of the Naibasti had also reported spotting a crocodile nearby, police said.

On Wednesday late afternoon, a team of forest officials rushed to the area after being informed about the presence of the crocodile and managed to capture it with the help of a police party, they said.