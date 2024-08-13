Crocodile comes on track in UP, run over by train

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A crocodile was fatally struck by a train on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Forest Department Deputy Ranger Ajay Singh Rana said the incident occurred near Rouza Railway Station early Tuesday morning.

"The crocodile was found in two pieces, having been severed by the train," he said.

Rana said that the crocodile was approximately three-feet-long and estimated to be around one and a half years old.

The crocodile was identified as a female, he added.

Local villagers had reported sightings of a crocodile in the area for some time, according to officials.

Despite the efforts of the forest department to capture it, they were unable to do so, he said.

The forest department said it has arranged for a team of veterinarians to conduct a post-mortem examination of the carcass. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR