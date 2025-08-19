Crocodile kills 82-yr-old man in Odisha

Kendrapara (Odisha), Aug 19 (PTI) An 82-year-old man was killed in a crocodile attack at a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Malatipatna village when Panchanan Das, a cattle grazer, was dragged by the reptile in Brahmani River.

His body was later fished out from the river and sent for post-mortem examination, said forest official Bijoy Kumar Pradhan.

The incident occurred outside the national park limits.

The deceased person’s family would be covered under an ex-gratia compensation payment scheme after the post-mortem examination report is available, said the forest officer.

The conflict and consequent loss of human lives are most frequently recorded during the monsoon and winter months, the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles.

Bhitarkanika National Park with 1826 crocodiles in its water bodies has the highest saltwater crocodile population in the country, official said.