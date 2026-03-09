Crocodile rescued from wheat field in MP's Morena, released into Chambal River

Morena, Mar 9 (PTI) An adult crocodile was rescued after it strayed into a wheat farm, terrifying villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Masoodpur village in the Sarai Chola area when some villagers heard rustling sounds coming from a wheat field and spotted the reptile, the official said.

The forest department was alerted, and a team arrived at the scene, captured the crocodile with great difficulty after hours of effort, and released it into the Chambal River, he said.

"Crocodiles are violent reptiles, and controlling an adult one is not only difficult but also dangerous. Our team, while keeping themselves safe, rescued it after three hours of hard work and released it into the river," the official added. PTI COR MAS ARU