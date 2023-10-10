Crocodile strays into West Bengal town in dead of night, rescued

Burdwan (WB), Oct 10 (PTI) A crocodile strayed into a town in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district in the dead of the night, triggering panic in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Palpara of Kalna town. The crocodile entered the area around 1 am from the nearby Bhagirathi river, they said.

The people of the area, panicked by the situation, spent a sleepless night with the crocodile going from one lane to the other.

"We haven't seen any such thing in our lives. We were awake the entire night," said Subhash Mondal, a local.

The crocodile was rescued by personnel of the Forest Department around 8 am, officials said, adding that it will be released into the river.

"It is suspected that the rise in the water level of the river may have led to this incident. It is also possible that the crocodile entered the locality while chasing a prey," said divisional forest officer Nisha Goswami. PTI CORR SOM