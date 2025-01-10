Crocodiles found in MP house during IT searches; reptiles rescued by forest dept

Bhopal, Jan 10 (PTI) Crocodiles were rescued on Friday from a house in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh by forest department officials who were tipped off about the presence of the reptiles by Income Tax personnel raiding the place.

Confirming the development, MP Head of Forest Force Aseem Shrivastava told PTI that a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act in this regard.

The action was taken after forest department personnel were notified about the presence of crocodiles by IT sleuths, he added.

"The health of the crocodiles is being examined. We will intimate the court about them and proceed accordingly," Shrivastava added.

Shrivastava, however, did not say how many crocodiles were rescued or who was the owner of the house.

While a top IT official said searches were carried out at places connected to Rajesh Kesarwani, a bidi manufacturer, building construction contractor and former BJP corporator in Sagar, he refused to speak anything about crocodiles.

Sources put the number of reptiles rescued at four. PTI LAL BNM