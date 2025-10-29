Crocodiles to be released in Narmada river, MP govt committed to conservation: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the state government is moving forward to fulfill its commitment to relocate crocodiles, considered the sacred vehicle of Maa Narmada, to the Narmada river.

The Narmada river's current is highly conducive to the crocodiles' habitat. The reptiles will be released into the river on Thursday, the chief minister told reporters.

Yadav will visit Narmadanagar in Khandwa district on Thursday for the purpose.

The MP government is committed to the conservation of all species. The state is experiencing a steady rise in both wildlife and aquatic species, including gharials and crocodiles, he said.

Notably, gharials were released into the Chambal river last year.

Yadav said a campaign was underway to conserve all wildlife species in the state. In Indian culture, humans and wildlife are interdependent, he noted.

Special care will be taken to ensure that crocodiles are released at such a location into the Narmada river where they pose no threat to the people, the CM said.

The presence of crocodiles will be auspicious for Mother Narmada and strengthen the river water flow, he added.