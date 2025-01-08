Crocodiles to be relocated temporarily for desilting Vishwamitri river?

Vadodara, Jan 8 (PTI) The desilting of the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara, likely to start later this month, might temporarily displace crocodiles from their natural habitat, officials said on Wednesday.

The 24-km stretch of the river which passes through the city is home to nearly 300 crocodiles.

A proposal of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to temporarily shift crocodiles has been forwarded to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), for final approval, a Forest Department official said.

"A high-level committee, appointed by the Gujarat government in September following floods in Vadodara city, has recommended increasing the carrying capacity of the river through desilting before monsoon," said VMC's desilting project executive engineer Lakshank Nedhariya.

He said the civic body has sought the Forest Department's permission to relocate crocodiles if needed.

Several localities in Vadodara were inundated last August after the flood waters of the Vishwamitri river gushed into the city, prompting the evacuation of 3,000 people.

"The five-member committee trying to understand causes behind the Vadodara flood recommended desilting the river to increase its carrying capacity, which will include deepening and widening," said Nedhariya.

He said the VMC has started constructing ramps and approach routes in the river. Desilting work will start after January 14 and continue for the next 100 days.

The civic official said the work would be awarded by issuing tenders.

"Since the 24-km stretch of river is home to nearly 300 crocodiles, we have sought clearance from the Forest Department. We have proposed that if the need arises, crocodiles can be shifted to two artificial ponds with the Forest department's help and released again in the river after the desilting is done," said Nedhariya.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Vadodara Social Forestry Division, Agneeshwar Vyas, said VMC's proposal to temporarily shift crocodiles has been forwarded to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), for final approval.

He said the temporary shifting might not be needed if desilting is done in phases.

"If desilting begins on some sections of the river instead of the entire river stretch, crocodiles living there would move to other parts of the river. They will return after the work is completed. In such a scenario, the need to relocate crocodiles will not arise because they will adjust themselves," said Vyas.

Vyas, however, said crocodiles will have to be relocated temporarily if their natural movement within the river is restricted during desilting work. PTI Cor PJT PD NSK