Crop damage by lightning, hailstorm, rain in Bihar be declared as ‘state disaster’: Chirag Paswan

Patna, April 12 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday urged the Bihar government to declare the "massive" crop damage caused by lightnings, hailstorms and unseasonal rainfall as a "state disaster." He also called for "adequate" compensation for farmers affected across several districts.

In a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), wrote: "Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms over the past two days have caused significant damage to wheat and other crops across multiple districts in the state, leaving farmers distressed. The incident must be declared as a state disaster and a survey should be conducted to assess the damage to the crops." He emphasised that farmers who suffered losses should be "adequately and immediately compensated." According to reports, over 80 people have died in lightning strikes and thunderstorms over the past three days in the state.

These weather events have also caused extensive damage to crops and homes, with Nalanda district reporting the highest number of fatalities at 23.

In his letter, Paswan stated: "The government should also announce immediate relief measures for the affected farmers… Interest rates on their farm loans must be reduced by the state government and they should be given extra time to repay their loans. The government should also provide pesticides to affected farmers at lower costs. Besides, relief camps should be opened in affected areas for farmers." The Bihar government on Saturday directed officials to urgently assess crop damage caused by the extreme weather.

A statement by the office of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha—who also oversees the agriculture department—read: "Officials have been directed to immediately assess the crop damage caused by the recent incidents of lightning, hailstorms, and rains. Instructions have also been issued to provide relief material to farmers in the affected districts. All district agriculture officials have been asked to complete the exercise at the earliest." Later in the day, Paswan attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Veer Shiromani Baba Chauharmal Ji in Charadih, Mokama (Patna).

In a post on X, the Union Minister wrote: "By attending the birth anniversary program of Veer Shiromani Baba Chauharmal Ji in Charadih of Mokama, I not only took the blessings of Baba but also reiterated the resolve to carry forward the struggle for social justice and equality. We all are committed to spreading the ideals of Baba Chauharmal Ji among the people." Chirag’s father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan—a stalwart Dalit leader from Bihar—was also a regular attendee of the event.

Baba Chauharmal is a revered figure, especially among the Paswan community, a prominent Dalit group in the state. PTI PKD -- MNB