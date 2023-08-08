Crop loss compensation will be given within Kharif season: AP CM to flood-affected villagers

Amalapuram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday promised crop loss compensation to farmers before the end of the season (kharif) at Kunalanka in Konaseema district.

He announced this during the final day of his two-day tour of flood-affected villages in the districts of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru and Konaseema.

“We have instructed the collector to immediately assess crop loss and conduct a social audit by displaying a list of the names of those farmers and the extent of their land,” said Reddy, interacting with the flood-affected villagers.

In the event that genuine farmers who suffered crop loss do not find their names one the list, they can complain at the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) or the village secretariat, the chief minister said.

Besides providing compensation, the CM also promised to build a wall in a few villages of Konaseema district to avoid erosion of land during floods.

Reddy said a 3.5 km wall will be built at a cost of Rs 150 crore along hamlets in the villages of Pottilanka, Thanelanka, Kunalanka and others.

Reiterating the statements he made on Monday in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, Reddy told the people to discern the difference between the erstwhile TDP government and the current YSRCP one, claiming that the previous government bothered only to pose for photographs during natural disasters like floods without any intention to do good.

However, he highlighted that in the YSRCP government, collectors have been given sufficient time and resources to carry out relief by mobilising the entire official machinery.

The CM said he was happy to know that the collector has extended relief to people in the form of rations and financial aid for house damage, stressing that he told officials not to discriminate between different types of houses while extending the Rs 10,000 compensation.

Similarly, he noted that the presence village clinics has enabled the setting up of health camps within the hamlets, including observing that not only humans but animals too are also being attended to.