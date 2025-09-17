Crop loss due to rains: Compensation for farmers after joint survey, says Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he has directed for a joint survey by revenue and agriculture departments, aimed at providing compensation to farmers, whose crops have been damaged due to rains and floods.

On farmers expecting a crop loan waiver from the government, he said, "Let's see, we will examine it." "First the compensation has to be given for crop loss, so I have given instructions to revenue and agriculture departments to conduct a joint survey. In a week, a joint survey will be done. After that, crop loss compensation will be distributed," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

Noting that there have been good rains, he said, overall the rains have been 4 per cent above normal this time.

"In some places, there have been more rains in --Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir-- leading to crop loss. Compensation will be given immediately," he added.

To a question whether compensation will be given to farmers who don't have insurance, the CM said, "We will discuss and consider." Asked if he would go to Delhi to demand higher compensation under NDRF norms, the CM said, "I have visited several times, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah. Central government is not responding. What to do?" When questioned about the large number of ineligible BPL card holders in the state, Siddaramaiah said he had given instructions to remove them.

"Eligible people should not be removed. Ineligible should be removed. In case eligible people are left out, they should be added," he said.

Regarding allegations that rice that was supposed to be supplied to beneficiaries under the "Anna Bhagya" scheme is being exported abroad in Yadgir, Siddaramaiah said, he is getting it inquired by the CID immediately. PTI KSU KH