Crop planning should align with market demand, says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, May 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday instructed the agriculture department to prioritise crop-specific planning aligned with national and global market demands.

Naidu emphasised the need to inform farmers in advance about suitable crops based on market dynamics to ensure a balance between supply and demand and prevent losses.

"Farmers must cultivate only high-demand crops to avoid losses," said Naidu in an official release. He directed officials to adopt scientific planning and monitor global agricultural developments regularly.

During a review on key crops such as tobacco, cocoa, mango, and paddy, he discussed immediate and long-term farmers' issues.

Naidu instructed officials that cocoa stocks with farmers should be purchased at Rs 500 per kg, and if the companies fail to do that, he said the government should step in for direct procurement.

He also ordered accurate registration of HD Burley tobacco stocks through an app and approved a crop holiday for that variety due to lack of market demand.

The CM is pursuing the inclusion of HD and White Burley varieties under the Tobacco Board and will discuss farmer concerns with union ministers during his Delhi visit this week, the release said.

To boost mango pulp consumption, he suggested a Goods and Service Tax (GST) reduction on pure juices and proposed its use in mid-day meals and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple offerings to increase demand. PTI MS STH KH