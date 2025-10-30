Crops in 4.47 lakh acres damaged in Telangana due to Cyclone 'Montha': Minister

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Crops in about 4.47 lakh acres were damaged in 12 districts of Telangana due to severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' as per preliminary estimates, state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said on Thursday.

The Agriculture Department, which prepared a preliminary report, stated that crops were damaged at 4,47,864 acres belonging to 2,53,033 farmers in 179 mandals covering 12 districts.

The crop loss might go up after completion of the full-fledged survey, the minister said, according to an official release.

As per the preliminary report, paddy on 2,82,379 acres and cotton on 1,51,707 acres were damaged.

The maximum crop loss was reported in Warangal district at 1,30,200 acres, followed by Khammam 62,400 acres and 52,071 acres in Nalgonda district.

Rao assured that the government would come to the rescue of every farmer who suffered losses due to the cyclone Montha.

Heavy rains lashed different parts of Telangana on Wednesday due to the impact of Montha.