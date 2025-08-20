Crops on 20.12 lakh hectares hit in Maharashtra due to heavy rains, floods: Minister Bharne

Washim, Aug 20 (PTI) Kharif crops on 20.12 lakh hectares have been affected due to recent episodes of heavy rains and floods, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Wednesday, promising assistance to farmers staring at losses.

Bharne visited the Washim and Nanded districts to review the situation there.

Citing preliminary figures, the ministers told the media in Washim that standing crops on nearly 20.12 lakh hectares had been damaged due to recent heavy rains and floods.

While farmers in Washim and Nanded have suffered maximum losses, crops have also been damaged in Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola, Solapur, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Amravati and Jalgaon.

“Soybean, corn and cotton have borne the brunt of the excess rainfall. Besides, fruit crops, bajra, sugarcane, onion, jowar and turmeric have also been hit,” Bharne said.

He said the affected areas have been inspected to assess crop loss with the help of officials from the revenue and agriculture departments.

“The government will definitely provide immediate aid to farmers facing losses,” he said.

According to the minister, crops on 4.11 lakh hectares were affected due to the rains in Washim and Nanded districts, where 350 villages faced flood-like situations. “There were also losses of lives,” he added. PTI AW NR