Crops on over 83 lakh acres damaged in recent heavy rains, flooding in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Torrential rains and subsequent flooding have destroyed crops on 83.77 lakh acres of land across Maharashtra over the last one week, a senior state government official said on Thursday.

Rains and flooding have wreaked havoc in the parts of the state, especially Marathwada region, causing large-scale damage to crops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Dharashiv, Jalna and other districts. Solapur district in western Maharashtra also witnessed a similar situation.

Heavy rains battered 654 revenue circles across the state, damaging crops on 83.77 lakh acres of land. Soybean, cotton, onion, jowar and turmeric are among the worst-hit crops in Beed, Dharashiv, Solapur, Nanded, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Hingoli districts, the official said.

Talking to reporters, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said, "Even if the assessment of a single guntha of a farmer's land is missed, officials will be held accountable. Farmers are in deep distress, and the administration must ensure that no one is deprived of help." Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane directed the officials to complete the assessment of losses suffered by fish farmers within 10 days by personally visiting the affected sites to collect accurate information.

Cabinet ministers have been visiting the flood-hit regions to review the damage, while opposition parties have been demanding that the government declare a wet drought.

The opposition has been demanding a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per acre in the flood-affected areas. PTI ND NP