Crores in demonetised currency seized in north Delhi's Wazirpur; several detained

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Demonetised currency worth several crores has been seized during a raid in north Delhi's Wazirpur area, police sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal cash movement, Delhi Police conducted a raid and recovered multiple bags filled with old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which were declared invalid after demonetisation in November 2016, they said.

A police source said several individuals found in possession of the currency-laden bags were detained from the spot. Two vehicles allegedly used to transport the cash were also impounded.

The seizure appears to involve a large amount of discontinued currency notes, and the source of the money is being probed. "We are questioning the detained persons to ascertain the origin of the cash and the network involved," an officer said. Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ