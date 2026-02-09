Cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module busted in Punjab's Amritsar, 5 held

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) The Punjab Police busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of five persons in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The police also recovered six pistols along with 10 cartridges, 115 grams of heroin and Rs 11.90 lakh cash from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Simaranjeet Singh alias Mannu (24), Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (20), Sukhraj Singh alias Joga (24) and Sajan Singh alias Gursajan Singh alias Ladda, all residents of village Roda Wala Kalan in Amritsar; and Molakdeep Singh (23), a resident of village Ranike in Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include two 9mm Glock made in Austria, one Zigana made in Turkey, two .32 bore and one .30 bore along with 10 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded the accused's Hyundai Creta car, which they were using for smuggling.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were actively linked to a cross-border smuggling network and were receiving arms and narcotics consignments via drones from across the border.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said acting on credible information regarding cross-border smuggling links, police teams arrested the accused, along with a car and recovered two .32 bore pistols from their possession.

During further interrogation, additional recoveries were effected, leading to the seizure of four more pistols, 115 gm heroin and Rs 11.90 lakh drug money indicating their involvement in organised illegal arms and narcotics activities, he said.

Bhullar said the probe revealed that accused Simaranjeet alias Mannu, Molakdeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh were repeat offenders and were earlier involved in drug cases.

He said that investigation has also revealed that Mannu had worked as a truck driver in Dubai. Police teams are investigating the financial trail and hawala links of this network, he added. PTI CHS KVK KVK