Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab: DGP

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan following an arrest of one person.

Five pistols were recovered from the arrested individual, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, along with wanted associate Saifli Singh, had been retrieving weapon consignments on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler and supplying them to criminals and gangsters in Punjab, Yadav said on X.

An FIR has been registered in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to identify forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network, the DGP said. PTI CHS PRK