Cross-border arms smuggling module unearthed: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it has unearthed a Pakistan-linked cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons.

Police also recovered seven weapons from their possession.

"Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a #Pakistan-linked cross-border arms smuggling module and apprehends two operatives, recovering seven sophisticated pistols (three PX5 and four .30 bore)," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler, who communicated via WhatsApp to assign pickup points of illegal weapons, he added. PTI CHS DV DV