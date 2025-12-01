Cross-border drug module busted, one held with 5 kg heroin in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of one of its operatives, a top police officer said on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Bhindi Aulakh Kalan village in Amritsar Rural. Police recovered 5 kilograms of heroin from him, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a statement.

Apart from the contraband, the police have also impounded his motorcycle, which was used for transporting the consignments, DGP Yadav said.

Investigation has revealed that Kuldeep Singh was acting on the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler Awan, who used drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border, Yadav said.

He said the Counter Intelligence teams in Amritsar received specific information about the retrieval of a huge consignment of narcotics from Bhindi Aulakh Kalan village near India-Pakistan border and that the suspect is expected to deliver the consignment to someone in the area near the Gate of Bhindi Aulakh Kalan village.

Acting swiftly, a police team intercepted Kuldeep Singh on Ajnala-Lopoke Road and recovered the heroin consignment from his possession, the DGP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act at the Police Station State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar, he added. PTI CHS RUK RUK