Cross-border drug racket unearthed in Punjab; heroin recovered

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday said it has unearthed a cross-border drug smuggling racket and recovered six kg heroin and over 60 cartridges.

The racket was unearthed by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC).

"In a major breakthrough against trans border narcotic network, SSOC Amritsar has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling racket and recovered 6 Kg Heroin, 67 live cartridges, 2 magazines, 6 mobile phones," Director General of Police, Gauarv Yadav in a post on X.

The DGP said a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"FIR under NDPS Act has been registered and Investigation on-going to establish backward & forward linkages to apprehend the accused," the top police officer added. PTI CHS DV DV