Cross-border drug smuggling attempt foiled in Punjab's Firozpur, 1 held with over 15 kg heroin

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Ferozepur police have dismantled a cross-border smuggling attempt and arrested one person and recovered over 15 kg heroin from his possession, Director General of Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav Sunday said.

"In a swift, intelligence-led operation, Ferozepur Police dismantles a cross-border drug smuggling attempt by arresting Sonu Singh, a resident of Habibwala, Ferozepur, and recover 15.775 kg of heroin from his possession," DGP said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the drug network is operated by an accused currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail, while the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based smugglers, he said.

The DGP said an FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages. PTI SUN NB NB