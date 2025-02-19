Cross-border drug smuggling racket busted in Amritsar, 10 kg heroin seized, 1 held

Amritsar, Feb 19 (PTI) Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar has busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and arrested a person after recovering 10 kg of heroin from him, police said on Wednesday.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the team of CI Amritsar received a reliable input that the accused, Harmandeep Singh, has established relations with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers and recently got a huge consignment of heroin from across the border.

Harmandeep was going to deliver the consignment to someone at Ram Tirath Road, Morh Village Kale in Amritsar, he said.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, CI Amritsar launched an operation and arrested him at a special police checkpoint set up at Ram Tirath Road, he said, adding that during search, 10 kg of heroin was recovered from the accused.

The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed Harmandeep was constantly in-touch with Pakistan-based smuggler, Chacha Bawa who sent the consignment via drones in the Attari sector for further supplying to other parties of the state.

He said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case and identify other associates involved in this drug smuggling racket.

More recovery of narcotics and arrests are likely in coming days, Yadav added.

A case has been registered under provisions of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar.

Harmandeep's motorcycle was also impounded, the DGP said.