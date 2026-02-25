Cross-border drug, weapon smuggling cartel busted: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug and weapons smuggling cartel with the arrest of a person.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, recovered 2.102 kg of heroin, 7 pistols including one Glock 9mm, four pistols of .30 bore, and two pistols of 9mm.

The SSOC also seized 10 live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the consignment of heroin and weapons was sourced from Pakistan-based smugglers for executing criminal activities in the state, Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Fazilka SSOC police station, he said, adding further investigations are underway to unravel forward and backward linkages. PTI CHS OZ OZ